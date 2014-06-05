Defence Boss General David Hurley Is The Next NSW Governor

NSW Premier Mike Baird and the next Governor of NSW, General David Hurley

Australian Defence Force boss General David Hurley will be the next Governor of NSW, replacing Marie Bashir when she steps down after 13 years at the end of September.

NSW Premier Mike Baird announced the appointment today. He will be the second former defence chief representing the Queen in Australia, alongside Sir Peter Cosgrove as Governor-General.

“General Hurley is an outstanding Australian who has dedicated his entire adult life to the service of his country,” the Premier said.

“In succeeding Her Excellency Marie Bashir to become our 38th Governor, General Hurley will have extremely big shoes to fill. Professor Bashir has endeared herself to the people of NSW with her warmth, grace and tireless dedication as one of our longest-serving Governors.”

Wollongong-born David Hurley has led the ADF since 2011 and will retire in July after three years in the top job and 42 years in the military. The 61-year-old arts graduate is married with three children.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.