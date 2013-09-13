Casey Anthony Will Have To Speak Under Oath For The First Time

In a new defamation case against Casey Anthony, the woman acquitted of murdering her own daughter, she’ll have to testify under oath — something she avoided during her criminal trial, the

Orlando Sentinelreports.

When Anthony’s daughter, Caylee, disappeared in 2008, Anthony told Florida police her babysitter, Zenaida Fernandez-Gonzalez, had kidnapped her. Detectives said no such babysitter existed, according to the Sentinel.

But a random Florida woman coincidentally named Zenaida Fernandez-Gonzalez has now filed a defamation suit against Anthony.

A lawyer for Fernandez-Gonzalez told the Sentinel that Anthony won’t be able to plead the Fifth during the deposition.

The Fifth Amendment lets defendants in civil cases remain silent to avoid incriminating themselves in a possible criminal case. While Fernandez-Gonzalez’s lawyer didn’t specify why Anthony won’t be able to plead the Fifth, it’s possible the reason she’ll have to talk is that she can’t be tried again for the death of her daughter due to the prohibition against double jeopardy.

Anthony will most likely have to answer questions about her daughter’s abduction and death that have long remained a mystery. Other high-profile defendants have had to testify in civil cases after their acquittals — including O.J. Simpson and alleged “subway vigilante” Bernhard Goetz.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.