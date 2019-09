As a growing number of Australians are having trouble paying their utility bills, it seems markets have suddenly become far more concerned about the prospect of some sort of Australian financial crisis. CDS spreads have exploded for Australian financials, they have the worst performing CDS spreads for corporates globally as per CMA:



