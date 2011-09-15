Another Startup Is Partnering With Facebook For The Upcoming Music Service

Axel Dauchez, CEO of Deezer

Photo: Flickr user Lorena Biret

Deezer, a French streaming music service, will also partner with Facebook when it launches its new music product next week.The news comes to us from a source plugged in to the music industry.



We also saw this tweet from prominent angel investor Jeremie Berrebi.

Sounds like it’s all but a done deal.

Since Facebook Music will likely incorporate several different platforms such as Spotify, Rdio, and MOG, we expect Deezer-Facebook to only be available to users in France.

But since Facebook Music will likely allow you to share tracks and playlists with friends regardless of the service they use, the Deezer partnership will benefit the whole ecosystem.

It also opens up the possibility that Facebook will incorporate other music services. Rhapsody is another likely candidate.

