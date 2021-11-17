Striking John Deere workers sign a new contract following a month-long strike

John Deere workers on strike on October 15, 2021 in Davenport, Iowa. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Over 10,000 John Deere workers at 14 different locations went on strike last month after contract negotiations with the company failed.

They demanded better retirement benefits and work environments.

On Wednesday, United Auto Workers members voted 61% to 39% in favor of a new agreement, ending a month-long strike.

John Deere union workers have voted to approve a deal with the company on Wednesday, ending a five-week strike.

United Auto Workers members voted 61% to 39% in favor of the agreement with terms to increase pay and boost retirement benefits over six years, according to an announcement from the labor union. It was the third contract offer workers voted on.

The agreement includes an $US8,500 ($AU11,684) signing bonus, 20% increase in wages over six years, and three 3% lump-sum payments.

Over 10,000 John Deere workers at 14 different locations went on strike last month after contract negotiations with the company failed. It was the company’s first strike since 1986.

They were demanding better retirement benefits and work environments.

​​​​”I’m very glad that our highly skilled employees are back to work building and supporting the industry-leading products that will make our customers more profitable and sustainable,” said John May, Deere’s chair and CEO in an announcement.

Operations are set to resume Wednesday night, the company added.

The strike at John Deere is part of a wave of work stoppages in the US where workers across various industries are demanding improved work conditions.