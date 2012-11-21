Warren Buffett's Newest Stock Pick Just Whiffed On Earnings

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Farm equipment maker Deere just announced fiscal Q4 financial results.Q4 earnings came in at $1.75 per share, which was below analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.88.



Revenue, however, came in at $9.79 billion. This was above the $9.61 billion analysts were looking for.

The stock isn’t going anywhere in premarket trading.

“Deere remains well-positioned to carry out its growth plans and capitalise on positive long-term trends, even though present global economic and fiscal concerns warrant continued caution,” said CEO Samuel Allen.

Earlier this month, Warren Buffett revealed a new position in Deere in Berkshire Hathaway’s latest 13-F filing.

