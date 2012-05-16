The Outlook For Global Agriculture In 9 Slides

Photo: Deere

Deere announced strong Q1 earnings and boosted full-year guidance to the pleasure of shareholders.As leading global manufacturer of farm equipment, Deere also offers unique insight into the state of and outlook for agricultural commodities and the global economy in general.



We pulled the 9 most important and useful slides from the company’s 42-slide earnings presentation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.