JOHN DEERE PRESENTS: The State Of The Global Economy And Agriculture In 7 Slides

Sam Ro

Agricultural machinery giant Deere & Co. just announced its quarterly financial results.  While earnings were stronger than expected, management cut guidance blaming unfavorable foreign currency movements.

As a global supplier with vendors on the ground all over the world, Deere and its partners have an intimate understanding of what’s going on in the world.

Their latest financial results includes a 40-slide presentation on the state of business.  We pulled the 7 slides that every economists and non-Deere investor will be interested to see.

The Euro crisis continues of have people cutting back on machinery. However, bad weather isn't materially hurting crop production.

Subsidies and taxes are big deals in the emerging markets. Bird flu is hurting chicken feed demand.

The outlook for the commodity prices is down across the board.

Increasingly favourable whether will boost yields in key food crops.

But revenue will ultimately be lower than expected this year.

Here's a look at the trajectory of commodity prices. Note the deterioration since the beginning of this year.

Cotton supply is much higher than normal. Supplies of food commodities have held steady.

On the state of the US housing market...



14 American Housing Markets Struggling With Foreclosures >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.