JOHN DEERE PRESENTS: The State Of The Economy And Global Agriculture In 9 Slides

Agricultural machinery giant
Deere & Co. beat expectationswhen it reported a quarterly profit of $US2.56 per share. It also raised it’s full-year earnings forecast.
As a global supplier with vendors on the ground, Deere offers key insights into what’s going on in the global economy.
“Deere’s success is a reflection of considerable strength in the farm sector, especially in North and South America,” Deere CEO Samuel R. Allen said in a press release.
We combed through their latest earnings presentation to show the state of the agricultural sector around the world.
Europe's crisis continues to hurt demand for farm machinery. But the one bright spot is dairy farming.
China's agriculture sector will be supported by government subsidies while Indian harvest should be good because of a good monsoon.
Here's a look at the trajectory of commodity prices. Note the deterioration since the beginning of this year.
