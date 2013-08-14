JOHN DEERE PRESENTS: The State Of The Economy And Global Agriculture In 9 Slides

Agricultural machinery giant

Deere & Co. beat expectationswhen it reported a quarterly profit of $US2.56 per share. It also raised it’s full-year earnings forecast.

As a global supplier with vendors on the ground, Deere offers key insights into what’s going on in the global economy.

“Deere’s success is a reflection of considerable strength in the farm sector, especially in North and South America,” Deere CEO Samuel R. Allen said in a press release.

We combed through their latest earnings presentation to show the state of the agricultural sector around the world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.