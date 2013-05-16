Deer Smashes Through Windshield Of Bus, Jumps All Over The Place, And Then Gets Let Off

We could tell you this story, but we can assure you that you would rather watch the video.



This is a bus in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

According to the Johnstown Tribune-Democrat, the driver was cruising along Goucher Street when he hit a deer.

That sounds like a sad story. But that’s because you haven’t seen the video yet.

Along with the star of the film, note the flying coffee cup. And the startled lone passenger in the back.

Watch:

(via The AP)

