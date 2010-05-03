Here's What You Need To Know TODAY About The Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill

Estimates for the Deepwater Oil Spill are getting wilder by the day.



At the very least, it’s an environmental disaster that will ravage the fragile New Orleans marshlands. It’s a PR disaster and financial disaster for all companies involved.

At worst, oil is coming up the east coast, wrecking the market, and coming out of your tax dollar.

So, let’s learn where we are, and how we got there.

