WHOA: Oil Spill May Be 5X Previous Estimates, And Could Pass Exxon Valdez TOMORROW

The Deepwater Horizon oil leak could be leaking at a rate of 25,000 barrels a day, five times yesterday’s estimate. The leak rate is 25 times BP’s initial estimate of 1,000 barrels per day.



If the new numbers are correct, the Gulf of Mexico spill is will pass Exxon Valdez tomorrow. The 1989 spill involved 260,000 barrels of oil.

