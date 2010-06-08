Deepwater Horizon Employee: "Are You F%*^ing Happy? The Rig's On Fire! I Told You This Was Gonna Happen!"

Harsh words from an employee who happened to be on the Deepwater Horizon rig when it blew up back on April 20th.

Mother Jones discusses how lawyer Tony Buzbee has obtained a signed statement from a sailor who was rescuing workers from the disaster. What they said is beyond belief. Seriously.



The sailor, who Buzbee refuses to name for fear of costing him his job, was on the ship’s bridge when Deepwater Horizon installation manager Jimmy Harrell, a top employee of rig owner Transocean, was speaking with someone in Houston via satellite phone. Buzbee told Mother Jones that, according to this witness account, Harrell was screaming, “Are you fucking happy? Are you fucking happy? The rig’s on fire! I told you this was gonna happen.”

Whoever was on the other end of the line was apparently trying to calm Harrell down. “I am fucking calm,” he went on, according to Buzbee. “You realise the rig is burning?”

At that point, the boat’s captain asked Harrell to leave the bridge. It wasn’t clear whether Harrell had been talking to Transocean, BP, or someone else.

Read the rest at Mother Jones ->

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.