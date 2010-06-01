Jeff Saut: Here's The Real Winners From The Deepwater Fiasco

Jeff Saut, the top Raymond James strategist with an impressive record of timing this market, offers up his ideas for playing Deepwater. And it’s not shorting BP. Instead, it’s a long bet, up north. Our loss is Canada’s wind



This week, however, the markets will have to deal with another disappointment as BP’s (BP/$42.95/Market Perform) top-kill operation failed to stop the tragedy in the Gulf. While horrific, I continue to think this tragedy assures the viability of Alberta’s Athabasca oil sands deposit. Canada is a stable country and the oil sands require no drilling. Indeed, the Athabasca deposit is 54,000 square miles of oil-soaked earth believed to contain roughly 1.7 trillion barrels of oil. Even without the Gulf catastrophe, the oilsand metrics were improving with higher oil prices, lower natural gas prices, and low light-to-heavy crude oil differentials all contributing to a more constructive environment. While our Canadian-based energy analyst (Justin Bouchard) follows numerous oil sands companies, my favourite in his coverage list continues to be 3%-yielding Cenovus (CVE/$26.94/Outperform). Cenovus should provide more information on its development plans at this month’s Investor Day on June 17th. As well, I continue to like North American Energy Partners (NOA/$9.75), which is also followed by our Canadian analysts with a Strong Buy rating.

The oil sands have been in the headlines for a while, but it does seem as though this latest event is a blessing for them, as one source of potentially cheap crude has now been knocked offline for a while.

