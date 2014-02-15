This $US1.7M Personal Submarine Is The Perfect Super-Yacht Accessory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video What billionaire super yacht-owner wouldn't want to outfit their vessel with their very own, personal submarine? Enter the DeepFlight Super Falcon from Hawkes Ocean Technologies. Billionaire venture capitalist Tom Perkins commissioned the first Super Falcon, which he keeps on board his exploration yacht Dr. No. This "personal submersible" retails for a cool $US1.7M.

