Here's Why Warren Buffett Is An AMAZING Leader

Deepak Chopra, author of The Soul Of Leadership, tells us that that Warren Buffett is an amazing leader because he only invests in things that have long-term value for society.
Find out what else makes Warren Buffett so great in the video above.
