Michael Jackson's personal meditation coach Deepak Chopra shares 11 simple tricks to enhance brain power

Deepak Chopra, an award-winning author and physician, is one of the world’s leading researchers in meditation and spirituality.

He’s also known for being a good friend and personal meditation coach of the late pop icon Michael Jackson.

Last year, Chopra shared a slide deck based on his book, “Super Brain,” that shows 11 ways to better-inspire your brain.

These are simple yet powerful tips that can help any type of business leader.

Deepak Chopra is a best-selling author with over 65 books written in the field of spirituality and meditation. Chopra says you can inspire and take charge of your brain by following these simple steps. It's always good to engage in activities that give positive input to your brain. And avoid activities that can negatively affect your brain. Your brain is like any other part of your body. The more you work it out, the stronger it gets. It's good to have an open attitude and listen to other's advice. You're not always correct - it's important to see what you can learn from others. Live life to your fullest and there will be rewards. Don't constrain yourself to secret feelings that could hurt your thinking. Don't make quick judgments. Pace yourself and don't try to do too many things at a time. Thinking about missed opportunities doesn't help you in any way. Wake up every morning with a fresher mind. You can learn more about it in his book, 'Super Brain.'

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.