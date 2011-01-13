Deepak Chopra: The Mood At Business Insider Is "Very Serious"

Deepak Chopra, author of The Soul Of Leadership, has determined that the mood of the Business Insider offices is “very serious.” To combat this, Chopra tells us that we need to go on more golf outings, put up more artwork, flowers, and even play some soft music.



He draws on examples from the men and women he considers top CEOs to explain how to become more “emotionally connected” to your employees and co-workers.

Watch Deepak Chopra explain how to create a positive work environment.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

