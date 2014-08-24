Deepak Chopra Just Put A Bunch Of Money Into This App That Turns Your Phone Into A Global Street Market

Deepak Chopra, noted author and speaker on matters of health and spirituality, is leading a $1 million investment round in GlobeIn, an app that makes a variety of crafty, artisanal products from around the world available to consumers over the internet.

You might think of GlobeIn as “Amazon meets open-air street market.” Artisans from a number of developed and developing countries sell their handmade items through the site. A variety of items are available from all corners of the globe, like this pencil case from Peru, or these stuffed toy penguins from Kyrgyzstan.

“GlobeIn is a business with purpose — creating wealth by improving the life of those who are poor, but have unique artistic talents to offer to the world,” says Chopra. “I’m proud to be part of their great venture.”

Beginning today, shoppers have access to “Explore the World with Deepak Chopra,” a monthly subscription service akin to BirchBox that features the meditation series from the Chopra Center, curated products from GlobeIn merchants, and their stories. Proceeds from the $US29.99 per month box go to supporting artisan activities around the world.

This new $US1 million raise brings GlobeIn’s total raised to date to $US2.1 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.