"The Love Guru" Finally Finds A Fan in Deepak Chopra

The Hollywood Reporter: Deepak Chopra has something to say about Hindu opposition to Mike Myers’ new movie: Get over it.

The best-selling author and spiritual teacher is defending “The Love Guru,” a comedy in which Myers plays an aspiring self-help guru who aims to achieve Chopra’s level of popularity. Chopra posted an essay online in response to those in the Hindu community who say “The Love Guru” is offensive and mocks important tenets of their faith.

“The premature outcry against the movie is itself religious propaganda,” Chopra wrote, noting that the protesters based their views on the film’s 21⁄2-minute trailer. “As viewers will find out when the movie is released this summer, no one is more thoroughly skewered in it than I am — you could even say that I am made to seem preposterous.”



