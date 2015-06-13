These deep-fried Starbucks coffee balls actually look delicious

A fair vendor is serving Starbucks coffee inside balls of deep-fried dough.

The coffee balls are served in Starbucks branded cups and look like doughnut holes, with a coating of white sugar on the outside, Foodbeast reports.

Inside the balls is about a teaspoon of ground coffee. The whole thing is served with a topping of whipped cream.

The deep-fried Starbucks will be available at fairs across the US this summer at Bacon-A-Fair booths.

