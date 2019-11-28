Watch a woman swim up to a chonky 20-foot great white shark like it's no big deal

https://twitter.com/LennonBenacia/status/1198812892130398208?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1198812892130398208&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpublish.twitter.com%2F%3Fquery%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Ftwitter.com%252FLennonBenacia%252Fstatus%252F1198812892130398208%26widget%3DTweet
- Great white sharks are big-arse animals. Females can typically reach 15 to 16 feet in length.
- But this year scientists discovered an absolute chonker of a great white shark which they have named Deep Blue. Deep Blue is believed to be around 20 feet long.
- While most of us would run the other way if we saw this bad boy coming, one adventurous scientist decided to go for a little swim with this guy.
- Footage of this shark was taken earlier this year, but it recently resurfaced on Twitter thanks to user @LennonBenacia. This clip of Deep Blue has been viewed more than 8.5 million times.
- This footage was taken off the coast of Oahu, HI, and features photographer Kimberly Jeffries swimming perilously close to the 2.5-ton animal.
- Cue that L.L. Cool J song.
- If this doesn’t trigger your Thalassaphobia nothing will.
20ft Great White Shark pic.twitter.com/w7qxW2oGSn
— ???????????????????????? ???????????????? ????????????????????????????. (@LennonBenacia) November 25, 2019
