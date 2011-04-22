Decoupling Take II?

Photo: Elmastudio on flickr

Remember decoupling?That was a hot word back in 2007, as folks speculated that the US could go into recession without slowing down the growth in Asia.



2008-2009 pretty much buried that word.

But now we’re getting more signs of slowth in the US without equivalent signs in the developed world.

And we know that domestic demand in emerging markets has grown significantly since the last boom, so reliance on the West has lessened (if anything, there’s the belief that Chinese demand, not the US consumer, is the linchpin to global growth).

Without further stimulus in the US all but off the table in the US, get ready to hear this word a lot again, especially if the economy continues to come in weak.

