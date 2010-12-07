DecorMyEyes Founder Arrested For Defrauding Customers

Vitaly Borker, founder of DecorMyEyes, was arrested today and charged with defrauding customers and making violent threats.



Borker’s used an anti-customer service strategy to get negative advertising for his eyewear business. Every time a customer would write a scathing review, DecorMyEyes’ Google Ranking would increase. Eventually, Borker’s site was listed as one of the top hits for eye wear online.

Borker verbally harassed customers who tried to make purchase returns. He reportedly told one woman, “Listen b*tch, I know where you live.”

Shortly after The New York Times revealed Borker’s foul play, Google fixed the issue. Now companies are screened for negative customer experiences in search results.

“Online consumers should never be in fear for their safety simply because they have chosen the convenience of online shopping,” said Manhattan’s U.S. Attorney Preet Bhararat. “But that’s what allegedly occurred in this case.”

For more about the negative advertising strategy, read: Making Customers Hate You Makes Google Love You >>

Here’s the full arrest story at MoneyWatch >>

