How To Make Your 1-Bedroom Stylish On A $2,500 Budget

One of the hardest parts of starting out on your own is furnishing an apartment.And if you don’t have a roommate, things like the couch, TV, and decor can start to add up.

We gave ourselves a $2,500 budget to completely outfit a typical one-bedroom apartment. Our picks come from Amazon, Target, Etsy, and Overstock.com, among other online retailers.

Don't sleep on a mattress on the floor. A simple bed frame is just $99 at Ikea. A full mattress costs $379.

Bed frame: IKEA

Mattress: IKEA

Comforter: Overstock

Get a dresser to match your bed. You can grab this six-drawer dresser for $149 at Ikea, but the catch is you'll have to build it yourself.

Dresser: IKEA

For an easy $399, get this couch that is also a pull-out double bed.

Couch: Jennifer Convertibles

You'll need a statement piece of art for above your couch. Splurge on this wall art for $379.

Painting: ETSY

No room is complete with out throw pillows. This one is $29.50 at Pottery Barn.

Pillow: Pottery Barn

For $199 get this Philips 19-inch LCD HD TV.

TV: Amazon

And you need somewhere to put that TV. This stand is just $59.99.

TV Stand: Amazon

For $99 get this table and stools for your one-bedroom apartment. They don't take up much space, and look sleek.

Table set: Target

Add this modern coffee table to your apartment for $79.

Coffee table: Amazon

Splurge on a Keurig coffee pot for $72.

Keurig: Amazon

For $59.99, add both lighting and storage to your abode.

Lamp: Target

You'll need a rug to keep your feet warm. Spend $183 on this rug that goes with everything.

Rug: Overstock

You'll need somewhere to put your books. A five-shelf unit from Amazon is $73.99.

Bookshelf: Amazon

A George Foreman grill, $47.99, always comes in handy in the kitchen.

Grill: Amazon

If you're feeling more ambitious, buy a Martha Stewart non-stick pan set for $91.

Pots and pans: Macy's

We did it! Say cheers with your four stemless wine glasses, $10.79. We came in at a budget of $2,504.24.

So you have an even smaller space?

