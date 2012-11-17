How To Make Your 1-Bedroom Stylish On A $2,500 Budget

Photo: etsy
One of the hardest parts of starting out on your own is furnishing an apartment.And if you don’t have a roommate, things like the couch, TV, and decor can start to add up.
We gave ourselves a $2,500 budget to completely outfit a typical one-bedroom apartment. Our picks come from Amazon, Target, Etsy, and Overstock.com, among other online retailers.
Don't sleep on a mattress on the floor. A simple bed frame is just $99 at Ikea. A full mattress costs $379.
Get a dresser to match your bed. You can grab this six-drawer dresser for $149 at Ikea, but the catch is you'll have to build it yourself.
For $99 get this table and stools for your one-bedroom apartment. They don't take up much space, and look sleek.
We did it! Say cheers with your four stemless wine glasses, $10.79. We came in at a budget of $2,504.24.
