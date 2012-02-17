DECONSTRUCTED: Why These 10 Awesome Movie Posters Did So Well At The Box Office

Laura Stampler
hangover 2 infographic

Photo: Colour Lovers

You aren’t supposed to judge a book by its cover, but what about a movie by its poster?Colour Lovers, a design blog, examined the posters of 2011’s 10 highest grossing movies to see what design elements lured the masses into the theatre.

From displaying warm versus cool colours, to using photos versus illustrations, there’s a science to what makes these posters work.

For instance, a sans serif typeface in all caps—LIKE THIS!—was used by the vast majority of the top films.

Even though movie art isn’t the be all and end all deciding factor for what makes a movie do well in theatres—many of the films were sequels and could therefore piggyback on past successes—there are some interesting lessons to be learned.

Before we begin, here are things to look out for:

10. Captain America

9. Thor

8. Rise of the Planet of the Apes

7. Cars 2

5. Fast & Furious Five

4. Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

3. Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

2. Transformers: Dark of the Moon

1. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

Now check out PETA's controversial ads.

...here are some of our (least) favourites>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.