The maker of Ugg boots is crashing after missing on earnings, revenue, and guidance

Deckers Outdoors is crashing by more than 21% after announcing disappointing quarterly results across the board for its crucial holiday quarter. The company missed on earnings, revenue, and guidance. Here’s a look at the numbers:
- Adjusted EPS: $4.11 ($4.22 expected)
- Revenue: $760.3 million ($789.1 million expected)
- Full-year 2017 adjusted EPS guidance: $3.45 to $3.55 ($4.08 expected)
“While we are disappointed that our overall results fell short of projections, we are confident that our product, pricing and distribution strategies will benefit the long-term health of the UGG brand,” Dave Powers, President and CEO, said in the earnings release.
Thursday’s post-earnings dive has dropped Decker to $44 per share, the lowest it has been since January 2016.
