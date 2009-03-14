Decision On Merrill Bonuses Coming Next Week

Still no word on whether Bank of America (BAC) will be forced to reveal the names of the Merrill Lynch employees who got big bonuses right before the company’s sale, and its gigantic Q4 launch.



As part his effort to demagoguge — but not micromanage! — the Wall Street bonus question, Andrew Cuomo has been pressing Ken Lewis to cough up the names, a move which the embattled CEO has so far resisted.

Of course, some of the names have come out already courtesy of the Journal.

Anyway, a judge in the case says he’ll make a ruling next week on whether they have to give up the names. Stay tuned for another turn in the Wall Street bonus story.

