INSTANT MBA: Decision-Making Is A Group Effort

Today’s advice comes from Dennis Bakke, CEO of Imagine Schools, via his soon-to-be-published book The Decision Maker:

“Decisions have consequences — and decision-makers should be held accountable for theirs. At the same time nobody is right all the time. The most important part of any decision is that the decision-maker fully engages with the advice process, not just that he or she gets it ‘right.’ ”



Bakke believes that when it comes to making decisions, advice from others must be welcomed. If great minds think alike, then decisions shouldn’t be left for one individual to make on their own. After all, when great ideas are combined, you lay the groundwork for better ones to flourish.

“The advice process isn’t just about getting the right answer. It’s about building a strong team and creating a process of communication that will improve all decisions in a company.”

