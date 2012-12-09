The Best Travel Destinations This December

No city parties quite like Edinburgh on New Year's Eve.

It's very much a public event and easy to feel part of it.

Events get going on December 30 with a torchlit procession and an opening party in Revolution Square starting at 5pm, and continue until January 2. Full details of timings and tickets are on www.edinburghshogmanay.org.

