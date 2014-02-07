US TRADE BALANCE WIDENS MORE THAN EXPECTED

U.S. trade deficit widened in December to $US38.7 billion.

Economists were expecting $US36.0 billion. November’s print was revised to $US34.6 billion from $US34.3 billion.

“Container data suggests imports increased over the month and exports pulled back following two months of strong growth,” said Wells Fargo’s John Silvia.

From the U.S. Census Bureau:

In December, the goods deficit increased $US4.6 billion from November to $US58.8 billion, and the services surplus increased $US0.4 billion from November to $US20.1 billion. Exports of goods decreased $US4.3 billion to $US132.8 billion, and imports of goods increased $US0.3 billion to $US191.6 billion. Exports of services increased $US0.8 billion to $US58.5 billion, and imports of services increased $US0.3 billion to $US38.4 billion.

Here’s the full release »

