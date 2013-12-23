December Heat Wave Smashes Temperature Records In New York City

@M_McDonough Actual temperatures in Central Park vs. normal temperatures are shown in this chart tweeted out by Bloomberg LP’s chief economist Michael McDonough.

The first day of winter arrived with record-high temperatures for many cities in the eastern United States.

In New York City, the temperature in Central Park on Saturday topped out at 65 degrees, breaking the previous record for that date of 62 degrees, set in 2011, the AP reports.

Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and Atlantic City, N.J., also broke daily temperature records, and the trend has continued into Sunday.

“Sunday will be another spring-like day across the East Coast with highs well into the 70s for many areas south of New York, along with elevated levels of humidity,” the National Weather Service said, adding,”This will be enough to set many daily record highs.”

On Sunday morning, Philadelphia reached 65 degrees, beating the day’s record of 64 degrees from 1998. Atlantic City hit 68 degrees, crushing the previous high of 66 degrees for that day, set in 1998, according to wunderground.com.

But don’t expect the warm weather to last — rain and cooler temperatures will return by mid-week. “A reality check is coming with much cooler weather arriving by Tuesday and for Christmas Day,” the National Weather Service said.

