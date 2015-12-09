The market has gone nowhere this year, which could be great news for stocks in December

Despite some wild swings in this year the S&P 500 has so far made it through 2015 basically unchanged.

Through the end of November the benchmark index was up about 1% and as highlighted by JC O’Hara at FBN Securities, this is good news for December.

“The eleven years when the market was basically unchanged through November (-2.5% to +2.5%), the market returned +3.2% in December with only one down December in 1934 (-.4%),” wrote O’Hara in a note to clients Tuesday.

“History suggests the potential for a chase into year end and a good chance for positive December 2015.”

So far, the month is off to a shaky start. After a solid opening day, stocks hit a rough patch before making it back to unchanged. But in keeping with this year’s theme, December has been rocky.

Additionally, O’Hara said the most recent analogue for 2015’s market — 2011 — had a strong year-end run.

“2011 started its move higher into year-end on December 20th, after some mid-month weakness,” O’Hara wrote.

And so if history is any guide the holidays are going to very happy in the markets.

