RETAIL SALES SURGE PAST ESTIMATES -- Up +0.6% Excluding Autos And Gas

UPDATE:



Big beat!

Retail sales for the crucial December month came in way ahead of expectations, growing 0.6% excluding autos and gas.

Analysts had expected just 0.4%.

Headline retail sales grew 0.5%, WAY ahead of 0.2% estimates.

The full report can be found here.

ORIGINAL Heads up:

At 8:30 AM ET, we’ll get December retail sales, which is one of the most watched-retail sales months of the year, given December’s importance for retail.

Analysts expect a 0.2% in retail sales compared to 0.3% in the month before.

Retail sales ex-auto are expected to grow 0.3%.

Ex-Autos and gas are supposed to grow 0.4%

