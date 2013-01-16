RETAIL SALES SURGE PAST ESTIMATES -- Up +0.6% Excluding Autos And Gas

Photo: Flickr/garryknight
UPDATE:
Big beat!
Retail sales for the crucial December month came in way ahead of expectations, growing 0.6% excluding autos and gas.
Analysts had expected just 0.4%.
Headline retail sales grew 0.5%, WAY ahead of 0.2% estimates.
ORIGINAL Heads up:
At 8:30 AM ET, we’ll get December retail sales, which is one of the most watched-retail sales months of the year, given December’s importance for retail.
Analysts expect a 0.2% in retail sales compared to 0.3% in the month before.
Retail sales ex-auto are expected to grow 0.3%.
Ex-Autos and gas are supposed to grow 0.4%
