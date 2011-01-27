December New Home Sales Come In Much Better Than Expected At 329,000

Photo: www.trulia.com

Headline: 329,000 annualized, a 17.5% month-over-month rise

Expectations: 300,000 annualized



Last month: 290,000 annualized

Analysis: Much better than expected, but still relatively low over the long-term. But it’s a significant month-over-month gain.

It may be the result of a rise in mortgage rates in December, forcing otherwise unsure buyers into the market.

