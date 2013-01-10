Students Are Finally realising Law School Might Be A Terrible Idea

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

It looks like the influx of grim news about the legal industry is starting to have an effect on aspiring lawyers.The number of people taking the LSAT for the first time dropped 16 per cent in December compared to last year, according to The Faculty Lounge, which cited a report from the Law School Admission Council.



The December statistic shouldn’t come as much of a shock since LSAT numbers were down in October too.

The number of future students who took the admission test this fall dropped 16.4 per cent from last year.

Given the depressing job data for the industry, choosing a new career path might be the best bet for young professionals.

Currently, The Bureau of labour Statistics predicts there will be 21,800 new jobs for lawyers between 2010 and 2020. However, more than 44,000 students are graduating law school each year, meaning there are twice as many graduates as there are jobs.

Students who aren’t able to break into the industry could wind up like this guy, a law school graduate who’s now working in what looks like a big box store rather than in a corner office.

And even if you are one of the lucky few to snag a legal job, you might not be able to make a career out of it.

Law firms are expecting to lay off a significant number of partners this year as demand for legal services continues to remain stagnant.

