JOB OPENINGS CLIMB IN DECEMBER

Job openings climbed to just under 4.0 million in December, right in line with Wall Street expectations.

There were also 4.4 million hires in December and the quit rate came in at 1.7%, little changed from November.

JOLTS tracks job openings, hires, layoffs, and quits. And while the report is often the neglected little sibling of the monthly jobs report, newly minted Fed Chair Janet Yellen has cited JOLTS as an important labour market indicator.

So market-watchers would be wise to keep an eye on JOLTS during Yellen’s term.

