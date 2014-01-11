The State Of American Jobs In 25 Charts

The December jobs report was a colossal disappointment, with the U.S. labour market adding 74,000 workers to nonfarm payrolls, well below the consensus estimate of 197,000.

But some sectors suffered more than others.

Every month, the Bureau of Labour Statistics breaks out the report in a series of sector-by-sector charts.

At 55,000 jobs, retail trade added the most to payrolls in December, bolstered by job growth in automobile, food and beverage stores, general merchandise stories, and clothing stores.

Other sectors, like construction and information, showed a loss.

