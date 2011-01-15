Big Gains In Industrial Production And Capacity Utilization

Photo: AP

Headline: 0.8% increase in production, capacity utilization up to 76%Consensus: 0.5% increase in production, month-over-month. Capacity utilization to rise 0.4% to 75.6%.



Analysis: Data shows increasing strength in U.S. manufacturing, not surprising with all the bullish data we’ve been getting out of local Federal Reserve Banks on manufacturing. The significant rise in capacity utilization may be another inflation sign.

Preview: Capacity utilization grew faster than expected in November, indicating growing strength in the U.S. manufacturing sector. More evidence of that from local ISM data last month. Capacity utilization gets too high, and then there may be some inflation concerns.

