The 10 States That Are Still Getting Crushed By Foreclosures

Photo: RealtyTrac
The U.S. property market witnessed a massive drop in foreclosure rates in 2011, with filings dipping to their lowest level since 2007. But monthly data revealed some interesting trends. While foreclosure filings in California and Arizona eased, there was a spike in Delaware’s foreclosure filings.
There were 205,024 foreclosure filings on U.S. properties in December, down 9% from November, and a whopping 20% from a year ago, according to RealtyTrac.
1 in every 583 homes received a foreclosure filing in December 2011
Total properties with foreclosure filings: 8,738
Worst county: Huron
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 548 homes received a foreclosure filing in December 2011
Total properties with foreclosure filings: 1,739
Worst county: Washington
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 485 homes received a foreclosure filing in December 2011
Total properties with foreclosure filings: 817
Worst county: New Castle
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 419 homes received a foreclosure filing in December 2011
Total properties with foreclosure filings: 12,639
Worst county: Kendall
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 381 homes received a foreclosure filing in December 2011
Total properties with foreclosure filings: 10,657
Worst county: Douglas
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 360 homes received a foreclosure filing in December 2011
Total properties with foreclosure filings: 24,576
Worst county: Flagler
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 357 homes received a foreclosure filing in December 2011
Total properties with foreclosure filings: 7,706
Worst county: Pinal
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 346 homes received a foreclosure filing in December 2011
Total properties with foreclosure filings: 13,128
Worst county: Wayne
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 254 homes received a foreclosure filing in December 2011
Total properties with foreclosure filings: 52.808
Worst county: Yuba
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 177 homes received a foreclosure filing in December 2011
Total properties with foreclosure filings: 6,416
Worst county: Lyon
Source: RealtyTrac
