The 10 States That Are Still Getting Crushed By Foreclosures

The U.S. property market witnessed a massive drop in foreclosure rates in 2011, with filings dipping to their lowest level since 2007. But monthly data revealed some interesting trends. While foreclosure filings in California and Arizona eased, there was a spike in Delaware’s foreclosure filings.



There were 205,024 foreclosure filings on U.S. properties in December, down 9% from November, and a whopping 20% from a year ago, according to RealtyTrac.

