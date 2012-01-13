The 10 States That Are Still Getting Crushed By Foreclosures

Mamta Badkar
The U.S. property market witnessed a massive drop in foreclosure rates in 2011, with filings dipping to their lowest level since 2007. But monthly data revealed some interesting trends. While foreclosure filings in California and Arizona eased, there was a spike in Delaware’s foreclosure filings.

There were 205,024 foreclosure filings on U.S. properties in December, down 9% from November, and a whopping 20% from a year ago, according to RealtyTrac.

Ohio

1 in every 583 homes received a foreclosure filing in December 2011

Total properties with foreclosure filings: 8,738

Worst county: Huron

Utah

1 in every 548 homes received a foreclosure filing in December 2011

Total properties with foreclosure filings: 1,739

Worst county: Washington

Delaware

1 in every 485 homes received a foreclosure filing in December 2011

Total properties with foreclosure filings: 817

Worst county: New Castle

Illinois

1 in every 419 homes received a foreclosure filing in December 2011

Total properties with foreclosure filings: 12,639

Worst county: Kendall

Georgia

1 in every 381 homes received a foreclosure filing in December 2011

Total properties with foreclosure filings: 10,657

Worst county: Douglas

Florida

1 in every 360 homes received a foreclosure filing in December 2011

Total properties with foreclosure filings: 24,576

Worst county: Flagler

Arizona

1 in every 357 homes received a foreclosure filing in December 2011

Total properties with foreclosure filings: 7,706

Worst county: Pinal

Michigan

1 in every 346 homes received a foreclosure filing in December 2011

Total properties with foreclosure filings: 13,128

Worst county: Wayne

California

1 in every 254 homes received a foreclosure filing in December 2011

Total properties with foreclosure filings: 52.808

Worst county: Yuba

Nevada

1 in every 177 homes received a foreclosure filing in December 2011

Total properties with foreclosure filings: 6,416

Worst county: Lyon

