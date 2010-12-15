No Change In Interest Rates -- Language Identical

The announcement:

Absolutely no change on the key issues.

The announcement is here.

Markets arent’ doing much of anything different.

Original post: Well, this FOMC announcement isn’t quite as hotly anticipated as some others have been.

We pretty much know that the Fed is going to continue its quantitative easing program that was basically announced in August, and officially commenced in early November.

It’s conceivable that there will be some commentary about improving economic data, but any change in the actual language of bond purchases seems unlikely.

We’ll update everything here when it comes out, around 2:15 ET.

For what it’s worth, stocks are up nicely in the minutes prior to the release.

The release will probably be at this link.

Click here for updates >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.