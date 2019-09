Photo: Kabacchi via Flickr

Headline: 0.2% growthExpectations: 0.5% contraction



Analysis: Another positive number today. Adding that to the ISM non-manufacturing number, and the jobless claims data, and we have a strong tail wind heading into tomorrow’s Employment Situation report.

Markets remain down, however.

