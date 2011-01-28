WEAK: December Durable Goods Dive 2.5%

Headline: Down 2.5%



Expectations: 1.4% increase

Last Month: 0.3% fall, revised



Analysis: Very weak number, far worse than all estimates (pretty much everyone expected growth of over 1%).

Transportation was incredibly weak. Without transportation excluded, durable goods orders actually increased 0.5%.

From the Census Bureau:

New orders for manufactured durable goods in December decreased $5.0 billion or 2.5 per cent to $191.0 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This decrease, down four of the last five months, followed a 0.1 per cent November decrease. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.5 per cent. Excluding defence, new orders decreased 2.5 per cent.

And on automobiles:

Transportation equipment, also down four of the last five months, had the largest decrease, $5.8 billion or 12.8 per cent to $39.2 billion. This was due to nondefense aircraft and parts, which decreased $5.0 billion.

