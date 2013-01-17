CONSUMER PRICES FLAT IN DECEMBER

Photo: gnomonic / Flickr

UPDATE: December CPI came in flat, as expected.Excluding food and energy, CPI rose 0.1 per cent. A 0.2 per cent gain was expected.



Year-over-year, CPI was up 1.7 per cent, slightly below the 1.8 per cent expected.

Excluding food and energy, CPI was up 1.9 per cent year-over-year, exactly as expected.

ORIGINAL: Minutes away from the first economic datapoint of the day in the U.S. at 8:30 AM ET – the consumer price index for the month of December.

Economists expect consumer prices were flat in December after decreasing 0.3 per cent in November. Year-over-year, prices are expected to be up 1.8 per cent.

Excluding food and energy, economists expect consumer prices rose 0.2 per cent in December after rising 0.1 per cent in November. Year-over-year, prices ex-food and energy are expected to be up 1.9 per cent.

