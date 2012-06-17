December Construction Spending Falls 2.5% Well Below Expectations

Gregory White

construction

Headline number: Down 2.5% month-over-monthConsensus: All over the place, Bloomberg says a 0.2% rise

Last Month: 0.4% month-over-month increase

Analysis: Not a good number for construction spending, after three months of consecutive growth.

Markets taking it in stride, paying more attention to the bullish ISM number.

