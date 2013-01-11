What To Expect From The Upcoming Chinese Inflation Report

Chinese inflation data for December will be out 8:30 p.m. ET.



Analysts polled by Bloomberg are looking for consumer prices to rise 2.3 per cent year-over-year (YoY), from 2 per cent in November.

They also expect producer prices to decline 1.8 per cent YoY, compared with -2.2 per cent in November.

Bank of America’s Ting Lu expects consumer prices to climb 2.3 per cent and food prices in particular to rise 1.9 per cent on higher pork and vegetable prices. “According to the Ministry of Commerce, the average wholesale price of vegetable in the first two weeks of December increased by 12.1% from November and is expected to continue rising in the following weeks.”

He expects producer prices to fall 1.8 per cent.

Here’s a look at Chinese inflation from 2001:

Photo: Bank of America

