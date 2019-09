Photo: ESPN

The December reading ot the Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index beat expectations slightly.



The headline number climbed to 51.6 from 50.4 in November.

Economists were expecting the number to climb to 51.0.

Any reading above 50 signals expansion in midwest economic activity.

From the report:

Photo: ISM Chicago

