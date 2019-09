AP



Headline: 68.6Expectations: 62

Analysis: Last month, Chicago PMI significantly beat expectations coming in at a 62.5. It was the highest Chicago PMI number since April of 2005. Now, December’s number is the high.

Markets are now positive on the news.

DOW up 0.05%

S&P 500 up 0.07%

NASDAQ up 0.08%

