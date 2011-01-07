The Other Huge Number To Watch When The Jobs Report Is Released

Everyone will be focused on the headline jobs-created number when the Non-Farm Payrolls report is released at 8:30 AM ET.



Currently the official estimates is for 175K.

But don’t forget the internals, particularly average hourly earnings, which you know Bernanke is looking it, because inflation there is exactly what he wants to see.

Sequential growth has been diving, and could conceivably go negative again, even as the price of various commodities (and some end products) goes higher.

