Markets Have Turned South

Earlier markets weren’t doing much.Now things are weakening.



US futures are modestly in the red.

Spain is down over 1%.

Italy is off 0.5%.

France is down 0.66%.

It’s going to be a big day in Washington DC, thanks to the Fiscal Cliff meetings that will take place later in the day.

And earlier we got a bad French GDP number, which isn’t helping the scene in Europe.

The late strength seen yesterday in the US isn’t on track to show much follow-through.

