Markets Have Turned South

Photo: williams_jt / Flickr
Earlier markets weren’t doing much.Now things are weakening.
US futures are modestly in the red.
Spain is down over 1%.
Italy is off 0.5%.
France is down 0.66%.
It’s going to be a big day in Washington DC, thanks to the Fiscal Cliff meetings that will take place later in the day.
And earlier we got a bad French GDP number, which isn’t helping the scene in Europe.
The late strength seen yesterday in the US isn’t on track to show much follow-through.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.